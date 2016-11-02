Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers were out in force today when retailer Wilko opened the doors to its new store at Birstall Shopping Park.

Queues to the new store started forming at 7.40am with more than 60 shoppers keen to get a first look at the new Wilko store and take away free goodies.

The first 100 customers received one of 100 prizes in a big red ticket giveaway – including 50 Wilko gift cards worth up to £20 as well as products from the new autumn/winter 2017 range.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting was led by Denise Brown, senior manager for domestic abuse charity Refuge, who was joined by Wilko trading director Frankie Adams and branch manager Steve Mellor.

Wilko entertained customers with a face painter and customers were also invited to take part in a tombola with 25 prizes from the firm’s copper kitchen range. Free hot chocolate and parkin was given away to cold shoppers waiting in the queue.

Steve said: “We have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of the local people. It’s a very positive start to our residence here at Birstall Shopping Park and we can’t wait to welcome more local customers to the new store.”

The Birstall store is the firm’s 392nd outlet – including one in Huddersfield – with product ranges including homeware and furnishings, garden and outdoor lifestyle products, DIY and health and beauty.