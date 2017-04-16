Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s the biggest DIY day of the year – so why are all the do-it-yourself mega-stores shut?

Customers hoping to spend Easter Sunday putting up the shelves or tending the garden were left disappointed to find DIY stores including B&Q at Leeds Road Retail and The Range at Great Northern Retail Park with the shutters down and the doors locked.

Other large stores in Huddersfield, including supermarkets Tesco and Sainsbury’s, catalogue store Argos, electricals outlet Currys PC World, clothes store Primark and Wyevale Garden Centre at Birchencliffe were also closed.

The Sunday trading laws mean that shops over 280sq metres in size in England and Wales can normally only open on Sundays for six consecutive hours between 10am and 6pm – but have to stay shut on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.

Small shops measuring up to 280sq metres can open any day or hour.

What time do Kirklees and Calderdale council tips open over Easter?

The only large shops exempt from the Sunday rules include airport and railway station outlets, service station outlets, pharmacies, farm shops and stores selling motor cars or bicycles.

For those planning ahead and determined not to be fooled again by turning up to find the doors to their favourite store locked and bolted, Easter Sunday next year will be a little earlier – on Sunday, April 1.