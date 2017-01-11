Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shop worker was threatened with a knife during a terrifying robbery attempt.

A man burst into Fletchers Fisheries in Bradford Road, Cleckheaton , and demanded cash from the woman behind the counter.

He shouted: “Give me the money, give me the money” but the woman screamed and a colleague came to see what was going on, forcing him to flee empty-handed.

The attempted robbery happened at 5.30pm on Tuesday and was over in seconds.

Shop owner Kulwinder Mashiana said he had spoken to his staff member about her ordeal and she was still shaking 20 minutes later.

He said: “She was behind the counter and he came in with a knife.

“He shouted at her ‘give me the ‘f******* till.’

“He didn’t come around the counter, he just held the knife out. It had a blade about four or five inches.

“Another guy was in the back chopping fish and heard her screaming.

“When the man saw him he fled. She didn’t give him the money.

“I think someone outside called the police as he was still holding the knife.

“I can’t imagine what she was going through. It’s awful.

“The police came after about 20 minutes. They took a statement and forensics came.

“We’ve not heard if anyone has been arrested.”

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID on 101.

