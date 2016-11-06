Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shopworker was threatened in a robbery at a Paddock convenience store.

Two masked men stole cash, cigarettes and alcohol in the raid at 9.20am on Saturday night at the Select and Save store at Luck Lane.

The two men, who made off in the direction of Victory Avenue, were described as white and of slim build and both had local accents. Both were wearing dark clothing.

One was described as 5ft 10in tall and possibly wearing an Adidas jumper with white stripes on the arms. The second was 5ft 9in tall and wore a black zip-up top with a hood and dark coloured shoes. He was also carrying a yellow drawstring bag.

Police have appealed for witnesses who should ring 101.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman, of Huddersfield CID, said enquiries were ongoing.

