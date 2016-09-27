It’s time to bring back a council just for the folk of Huddersfield, a councillor has said.

Huddersfield Borough Council was scrapped in 1974 as a new era in local government founded the district of Kirklees.

But in the 42 years since Kirklees Council was established many have continued to hark for the halcyon days when Dewsbury , Holmfirth and other parts of what is now Kirklees, ran themselves.

Now a long serving Kirklees councillor has said he wants Huddersfield to get back its political mojo and launch its own town council.

The call has come from Kirklees Green party chief, Clr Andrew Cooper , who says the idea came to him after hearing about a large town in the West Midlands that recently created a new town council.

Huddersfield Town Council would operate at a lower level and Kirklees Council would still exist as the main influence on local budgets.

But Clr Cooper says a Huddersfield Town Council could attract new streams of funding not available to Kirklees and take some of the pressure off its cash strapped big brother.

“It’s something I want to make work and believe is possible,” he said.

“If the will is there, we can make it happen.

“2018 would be the 150th anniversary of Huddersfield Borough Council so over the next two years there’s an opportunity to re-establish a council for the Huddersfield area.”

Kirklees already has five Town or Parish councils, which work on grass roots issues for their residents – Meltham , Holme Valley, Kirkburton , Denby Dale and Mirfield.

Their councillors are unpaid volunteers with only the clerks given a salary.

They collect a precept on top of what Kirklees Council charges for council tax.

They are responsible for some buildings and public areas and other things such as benches, allotments and notice boards.

Many give away much of their cash in the form of small community grants.

Clr Cooper said Huddersfield Town Council could plug some of the gaps forming due to Kirklees’ cash woes.

He said: “You can’t turn back the clock but we can create something where powers are transferred from Kirklees to the Town Council.

“It will also be able to pick up some of the slack as Kirklees’ spending power diminishes.”

“ Kirklees Council will never be loved.

“It is an artificial construct of disparate communities and towns brought together under local government reorganisation in 1974.

“Kirklees has done some marvellous things and made some mistakes over the years but it will never achieve the semi mythical status of the Huddersfield Borough Council in the eyes of many older residents.

“Comparisons aren’t really fair as the pressures and responsibilities of the old Huddersfield Council doesn’t compare with that of modern day Kirklees.

“You also have the misconception in North Kirklees that all the money goes to Huddersfield and in Huddersfield that all the money goes to North Kirklees.”

Clr Cooper said his idea was not a “Green thing” and he hoped to co-ordinate a campaign to get the ball rolling on the idea.

He added: “Highly symbolic, but nevertheless real, would be the moment the council was established and it adopted the coat arms of the old Borough Council of Huddersfield.

“The people of Huddersfield could begin to believe they had got their town back and greater control of their own destinies.

Anyone interested in helping out can contact him at andrew.cooper@kirklees.gov.uk