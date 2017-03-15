Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our story that 50,000 people – including some from Huddersfield – have backed a petition calling for the north of England to join Scotland has certainly provoked a strong reaction among Examiner readers.

The petition, first drawn up during the Scottish independence referendum, was given a boost when the Conservatives won the 2015 General Election.

Since then, the campaign has continued to attract supporters, taking the tally to almost 52,000 signatures.

The campaign says the northern English “feel far greater affinity with their Scottish counterparts such as Glasgow and Edinburgh than with the ideologies of the London-centric south.”

It wants the boundaries of Britain to be changed so the border runs between the river Dee and the mouth of The Humber so that new-look Scotland would include Huddersfield, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle and Sheffield.

Here’s what our readers had to say on the Examiner Facebook site:

Carolyn Leah: I live in the islands of Scotland and a very proud Yorkshire lass and apart from Nicola Sturgeon’s views this is a marvellous place to stay and full of good old fashioned ways, values and all the things that we valued in our youth. It is safe with little crime! I would never return to Huddersfield as it is nothing like it was in my youth. The islands are in the Gulf stream and on the mainland of western Scotland Palm trees grow.

Phil Jackson: Don’t be so daft. Why would we want to join up with little Jimmy Krankie and co. I would rather join up with the Lancashire lot and that’s saying summat!

Barrie Woodfine: Good idea if we get the extra money per person that Scotland gets which is £1,200 – this would help sort Yorkshire out.

Michael Ward: We are controlled by London, by out of touch southerners. Frankly, leaving with Scotland would most likely benefit us.

Kimberley Stock: Would love to know what areas the people who are supporting the petition come from. I cannot see it being West Yorkshire or South. Maybe North Yorkshire are the ones along with Northumberland. Personally I’m more for staying united and fighting from within.

Kathryn Shelton: My daughter is at Edinburgh University so would she get this free like all the other Scottish people?

Richard Burns: Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cumbria and Northumbria would be one hell of a northern independent powerhouse. Go with Scotland? No way.

Martin Allan: We can’t be having that as we’d then be the southerners.