A TV documentary on Shannon Matthews’ disappearance has shed light on the Dewsbury kidnap plot that gripped the nation nine years ago.

Shannon Matthews: What Happened Next aired last night on Channel 5 and went back to a mother’s desperate 999 call which sparked a £3 million police investigation into the nine-year-old’s disappearance.

But the documentary reveals the plot, intended to generate reward money from the publicity, may have been sparked from an episode of Channel 4 comedy Shameless which was on TV just a month earlier.

In a striking similarity to Shannon’s disappearance an episode features a fake kidnap when character Debbie Gallagher staged the abduction of younger brother Liam to test if dad Frank had really won £500,000 on the lottery.

Liam was safely hidden in a house a few doors down all along.

But wherever the idea came from, those close to mum Karen Matthews believe neither Karen nor co-conspirator Michael Donovan, who has learning difficulties, were clever enough to organise the charade and want to see the case re-opened.

Karen’s friend Julie Bushby, who co-ordinated the community search during Shannon’s disappearance, believes nine years on they are still waiting for answers.

She said: “I think others were involved. I didn’t know Donovan, but from what I can gather from courts, Donovan didn’t have the intelligence, and Karen certainly didn’t have the intelligence.”

She added: “I think there are at least three other people who know far more than they let on. This is a horrible conspiracy of silence and it’s time for those people to speak out and tell the truth.”

In grainy police interview footage from the time, a blurry-eyed Karen finally admits she knew her daughter wasn’t really missing.

A detective asks Shannon: “Why didn’t you tell them (where she was)?

She replies: “Because I didn’t exactly know where she was. I just knew she was with him somewhere. I just didn’t know where”

Both Karen Matthews and Donovan were subsequently charged with Shannon’s kidnap, her false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

They claimed they had been forced into the plot but were found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court and jailed for eight years each.

The search for Shannon remains the biggest case undertaken by the West Yorkshire Police since the hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper.