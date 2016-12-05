Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A campaigning charity has welcomed Government proposals for tougher sentences for drivers who kill.

The Ministry of Justice has announced a consultation on sentencing – with a promise to jail killer drivers for life.

The move has been welcomed by Huddersfield-based road safety charity Brake, which has long campaigned for justice for victims and their families.

Gary Rae, the charity’s campaigns director, said: “This is a vindication of our efforts, and those of victims’ families, calling for change through our Roads to Justice campaign.

“For too long, the justice system has treated them as second class citizens.

“We do remain concerned that the charge of ‘careless’ driving could remain.

“Some of the strongest feedback we have received from the families we work with is that there is nothing careless about taking someone else’s life.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

“We also want clarification on whether the current automatic 50% discount, where convicted drivers serve only half their term in jail, will still apply for these new, proposed sentences.”

Under the new proposals dangerous drivers causing death by speeding, street racing or while on a mobile phone face the same sentences as those charged with manslaughter.

Offenders who cause death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs could also be handed life sentences, an increase on the current 14-year upper limit.