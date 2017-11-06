Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Should a school ask for parental permission to give children chocolate?

It is a question posed after Hopton Primary School in Lower Hopton, Mirfield, sent a letter home to parents asking if they wanted their child to eat a Kit Kat as part of a literacy class.

Headteacher Andy Blakeley said the Year 1 children, aged five and six, were today (Monday) taking part in a unique class about writing instructions for ‘how to eat a Kit Kat’.

Beforehand parents were asked if they objected to their child having chocolate.

The letter, signed by Mr Blakeley, said: “On Monday 6th November each Year 1 child will be given a Kit Kat to eat.

“If you do not wish your child to eat a Kit Kat please let us know before Monday.

“If you do not want your child to eat a Kit Kat they can still take part by watching another child eat theirs.”

Mr Blakeley told the Examiner: “We send letters home maybe five times a year. We want mums and dads to know what their child is doing and having in school.

“It’s not about penalising a child if a parent says no. No parents have contacted us to say no.

“But we do activities in food technology or art and design and we may ask parents for permission.

“It was done as a courtesy and out of respect for a parent’s choice.”

The Mirfield school is one of Kirklees’ highest achieving primary schools. Mr Blakeley won praise from parents for attacking the Government’s “relentless drive” over SAT exams.

After the tests Mr Blakeley took cakes in as a treat for children.