Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calderdale Trades Council is launching a new campaign in the fight for all workers to be paid at least £10 per hour.

Entitled, Sick of Being Skint? the campaign has produced postcards inviting workers to get in touch if they want to find out more.

The council will start taking it into workplaces and onto the streets during the TUC’s #heartunions week which runs from 8–14 February.

Calderdale Trades Secretary Pete Keal said: “Too many workers, especially young ones, are being ripped-off through low pay, insecure jobs, zero hours contracts, unsafe working conditions and bogus self-employment.

“The council believes all workers should be treated with respect and dignity at work and our ‘Sick of Being Skint’ campaign aims to promote trade union membership as the most effective way of achieving this.”