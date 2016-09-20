Login Register
Sick thugs slash horses in field in Shepley

Did you see any suspicious activity at Gate Foot Lane?

Frankie the mare, victim to slashing attack

Sick thugs have slashed two horses in Shepley.

The attack happened in the early hours of Monday morning when the animals were attacked in their field off Gate Foot Lane, Shepley .

Both were slashed, probably with a Stanley knife and suffered extensive injuries.

One of the horses called Frankie was slashed across her back and needed three staples and 18 stitches.

Kirklees Rural Pc Sally Baines said: “Fortunately incidents of this kind are really rare and we don’t want people to panic.

Newcastle United fan who attacked West Yorkshire Police horse in Tyne Wear derby trouble is jailed for a year

“However we do want horse owners to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.

“If you have horses, please be aware of this attack and do all you can to protect them and keep them secure.”

The incident was posted on Kirklees Rural Facebook page for the public to share.

If you have any information about this attack, please call us on 101 and quote 13/16/0405898.

