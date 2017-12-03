Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular gymnastics club has been vandalised THREE nights in a row.

Staff found new damage to Pennine Gymnastics Club in Honley every morning from Thursday to Saturday.

Owner Craig Richardson, who branded the vandals ‘scum of the earth’, had previously told the Examiner he feared they would return.

He said: “This now feels like a targeted attack by someone who may have negative thoughts towards the club, but I can’t understand why or who would do such a thing."

Overnight on Thursday, a vandal, or vandals, spray painted crude graffiti and swear words on walls, doors and windows on the club, as well as a neighbouring address.

A ‘tag’ - supposedly the name of the perpetrator - was left which said ‘DVS’, a name which has previously been linked to graffiti on other buildings in Honley and Holmfirth, including at Holmfirth Cricket Club.

On Friday, the vandalised windows were replaced - but overnight around 10 of them were smashed again.

A stone was thrown through one of the windows with such force that it also damaged the gym’s back wall.

And last night (Saturday) paint was poured through the roof onto the gym’s floor. A vent on the roof was broken and a heater worth about £2,000 was damaged.

Craig thinks the attacks happened between 10.30pm and around 5.30am each night.

He said: “It is very distressing and worrying to think it will just happen again and again until someone is held accountable.

“We now have security measures in place and are looking at further CCTV systems plus roller shutters, which our fab community of members are already helping us raise funds for.”

One of the club’s members, Erin Zoe, set up a fundraising page and collected more than £800 already. Donations can be made via: www.gofundme.com/pennine-gymnastics-club

West Yorkshire Police has been informed of all three incidents.