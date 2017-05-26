Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pervert Christopher Hardisty, who repeatedly raped a teenager, smirks as police bring him in for questioning.

The 48-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court today for 21 years after he was found guilty of multiple rapes.

His victim suffered repeated abuse at his hands between the age of 12 and 15.

Hardisty, of Woodside Park Avenue, Horsforth, Leeds, was quizzed by police in March 2015 after his victim told officers of her ordeal.

He was charged with nine serious sexual offences following a detailed investigation by officers from the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit.

Investigating officer Det Con Alison Hanson, said: “We would like to thank the victim for her courage in coming forward and reporting Hardisty’s crimes.

“We hope the sentence he has received will give her some closure and allow her to move forward with her life.

“We also hope this outcome encourages others who have not yet come forward, to speak with our specially trained officers.

“It is cases like these which show that justice has no time limit and each report will be investigated sensitively and thoroughly to bring perpetrators before the courts.”