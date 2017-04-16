Felix the Station Cat arrives for work in Dr Who'

Hundreds of people from across Yorkshire were in Huddersfield on Sunday for the Sikh festival of Vasaikai.

People lined the streets to watch the a colourful 90-minute procession make its way between the town’s two Gudwara – or temples – at Fartown and Springwood.

Organisers also received a letter from Prime Minister Theresa May to wish them a Happy Vasaikai.

The procession, featuring a number of decorated floats, set out from the temple at Hillhouse Lane, Fartown, and made its way to the temple at Prospect Street, Springwood.

The route took them via St John’s Road, John William Street, St George’s Square, Kirkgate and Zetland Street, where members from the Hindu temple welcomed the procession and paid their respects.

Back into the town centre, the procession went along High Street to the Prospect Street temple where closing prayers were said before the participants enjoyed music and food.

The festival marks the day in 1699 when the 10th Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, appointed five Sikhs, known as the Beloved Ones, and founded the Khalsa, the collective body of initiated Sikhs that are regarded as the living form of the Guru.

The procession also has a cultural significance as it comes at the time of year when Indians celebrate the harvest.