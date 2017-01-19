Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A DRUNK man swore at police and goaded them: “You couldn’t arrest me if you tried!”

Simon Francis then stood with his back to a wall in a bid to escape detention - but his efforts were thwarted when the officers managed to tackle him to the ground.

Francis, of Chestnut Street in Sheepridge, pleaded guilty to charges of being drunk and disorderly in public and resisting a constable acting in the execution of his duty.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that police were called to the junction of Cross Church Street and King Street in Huddersfield town centre on December 15.

Francis , 31, began shouting and swearing at them.

Sarah Marsh, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was told to go away but continued to goad the officers. He swore at them, saying: “You couldn’t f*****g arrest me if you f*****g tried!’

“This went on for some time. He was standing with his hands behind his back against the wall while the officers were trying to apply the handcuffs.

“He was struggling to get away but they managed to get the defendant to the floor.”

Francis had three previous convictions for being drunk and disorderly on his record.

He described the incident as a “moment of stupidity” while District Judge Fanning told him that police had better things to do with their time.

Francis was ordered to pay a total of £370 in fines and costs.