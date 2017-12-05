Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who works as a volunteer in an advice centre says people are suffering mental health breakdowns due to changes in their benefits.

Single mum Sheryl Odlum says the introduction of the controversial Universal Credit monthly benefit has led to people waiting six weeks for money which is leading to eviction for non-payment of rent.

She says people are being forced to use food banks.

Sheryl, 52, whose two children are now grown up, has previously worked full-time before she was hit by severe depression.

She has lived on benefits for several years and recently moved from Leeds to Moldgreen.

Now, as Universal Credit is rolled out across Huddersfield, she is facing an uncertain future which is affecting her mental health.

At the moment Sheryl receives Employment and Support Allowance which is given to those who cannot work because of illness or disability.

She also receives Housing Benefit, Council Tax Support and Disability Living Allowance.

She will lose these individual benefits if she is made to apply for the catch-all Universal Credit.

Sheryl, who is bipolar (previously known as manic depression), is worried she will be assessed as ‘fit to work’ if she is called for a Work Capability Assessment.

She explained: “Over the last six months I have felt better and have been able to do the voluntary work.

“Since escaping a hovel where I was living in Leeds I have felt even better and am now being trained to be an adviser at an advice centre. The future seemed in my grasp again. I could build towards having paid work again.

“Then the reality hit me of what might happen when I failed my next Work Capability Assessment.

“Housing Benefit, Employment and Support Allowance and Council Tax Support would stop and I wouldn’t get any money for at least five weeks under Universal Credit.

“I would also need to stop my voluntary work, which I love, it’s challenging and I’m good at, and seek other work full time.

“For many where Universal Credit has rolled out this is leading to evictions for being behind in the rent.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

“I wouldn’t be able to pay my bills for that time and could face losing many services. I might not be able to have any hot water, heating or electricity.

“I’d have to tell someone about my desperate circumstances and be given a voucher for a food bank – where you’re only given three days’ food and are limited as to how many times you can go back.

Sheryl, who has previously worked in management roles in the City of London and as a teacher, says that many people on benefits are living in fear.

“My mental health as worsened due to struggling to get by on benefits and deal with the system.

“I live in fear of the next letter through my letterbox. It hangs over me and is already bringing me down again.”

She added: “So many of us are living in fear right now. So many are in precarious jobs, maybe on zero hour contracts who would be terrified of losing them or their hours going down or becoming sick or disabled.

“There are so many tragic stories being told, which is why The Trussell Trust (the charity which runs food banks), homeless charity Shelter, Citizens Advice and so many others are calling for Universal Credit to be paused until it’s fixed.”

Sheryl is urging anyone in a similar situation to seek advice.

* Further information can be found here: www.citizensadvice.org.uk/benefits/universal-credit/