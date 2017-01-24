Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A stalker who drove past his ex’s home every day and set up equipment to record her in her bedroom has been lucky to escape jail.

Former security guard Mark Bowers was branded “sinister” after violating his former love Charlene Medlock’s privacy by planting MP3 players in her Dewsbury home to record her conversations.

The 31-year-old also set up fake Facebook accounts in a desperate bid to communicate with Miss Medlock after their 13-year relationship ended.

Bowers claimed that he suspected she was cheating and wanted to record her in the hope that she declared her love for him to others.

He pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct amounting to stalking her when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Convictions for stalking are so rare that there are no proper sentencing guidelines in place, District Judge James Hatton told the court.

He added that Bowers was only spared jail due to his lack of any previous convictions.

Bowers’ offending took place between December 1 last year and January 3 this year.

His relationship with Miss Medlock, with whom he shares a daughter, ended in May last year.

Bower then moved into his mother’s home in Partridge Crescent, Dewsbury.

But he began stalking Miss Medlock, who lives on the same street, after becoming suspicious that she was having an affair.

Emma Covington, prosecuting, said: “The defendant drove past her house on an almost daily basis. He set up false Facebook accounts as a means of trying to contact her and send her messages.

“Then she found an MP3 player in the property that had been recording in her bedroom.”

Robert Dawson, mitigating, said that his client had expressed remorse for his actions.

He added: “He’s somebody who has had difficulty coming to terms with the ending of a long relationship.”

Mr Dawson said that Bowers had only made “limited” recordings of Miss Medlock.

Mr Dawson said: “His conduct is inappropriate and what’s worrying is the leaving of recording devices in the house. He collected them later and did this three times to listen to them.

“The motivation behind that was he wanted to hear that she still had feelings for him.

“It was a serious intrusion of privacy and he apologises through the court to the victim.”

District Judge James Hatton told the court that he had considered harassment legislation as there were no specific sentencing guidelines for stalking.

He said to Bowers: “It’s an incredibly serious offence and one that causes this court a great deal of concern.

“Your behaviour displayed towards the victim is worrying to say the least.

“There are sinister undertones to anybody who thinks it appropriate behaviour to put recording devices in their ex-partner’s address to glean personal information from them, somehow hoping that she will reveal that she still has feelings for you.

“Your relationship is at an end and you have to move on from that – your behaviour dealing with the breakdown is criminal and sinister.”

Bowers was sentenced to 12-weeks in jail suspended for a year.

He must complete 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 court costs with £115 victim surcharge.

Judge Hatton made a restraining order banning him from contacting Miss Medlock for five years.