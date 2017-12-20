Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sir Bradley Wiggins’ cycling team has snapped up a young Huddersfield cycling prospect.

Holme Valley born Gabz Cullaigh, 21, has taken a huge step towards cycling stardom.

It was announced today that he is joining Team WIGGINS – a cycling squad launched by the Tour De France legend for up-and-coming talent.

Team WIGGINS has already been credited with propelling some of Britain’s best young cyclists on to the next level.

Writing on Twitter, Gabz said: “Very excited to finally announce that I am joining @OfficialWIGGINS for 2018.

“It will be my last year U23, looking forward to making it a good one with them!”

Gabz, who hails from New Mill and has been a member of the U23 Great Britain Cycling Team, is a product of the Holme Valley Wheelers.

Announcing his team for next year’s season, Sir Brad said: “I’m proud that Team WIGGINS is now known as a top development team for young talent from the UK and abroad.

“Team WIGGINS has exceeded all expectations to date, and the 2018 crop of under 23 riders looks as exciting as ever.

“We had our first team get together with physiological testing last week where it was great to meet the team and talk through the 2018 plans.

“This is the next generation of cycling heroes, and I hope Team WIGGINS will inspire more and more people to ride bikes.”

Established in 2015 to facilitate Sir Bradley and his GB teammates’ preparation in the run up to the Rio Olympics, Team WIGGINS has quickly become known as one of the top development teams in world cycling. Former riders Owain Doull, Jonathan Dibben, James Knox and Scott Davies have all progressed to World Tour teams, and Mark Christian, Dan Pearson and Corentin Ermenault to Professional Continental Teams.

The team achieved a number of successes in 2017, including: James Knox finishing 2nd at Liege Bastogne Liege U23; Scott Davies winning the British U23 Time Trial Championships; Scott Davies finishing 4th in the Baby Giro, and two victories in the British premier calendar races.

The team’s mission will now shift to focusing on the development of U23 riders with the aim of assisting these riders in their pursuit of riding at the elite level of professional cycling.

The full 2018 roster is as follows: Gabriel Cullaigh, Reece Wood, Joey Walker, Nathan Draper, Oliver Robinson, Jacques Sauvagnargues, Dylan Robson, Etienne Georgi, Tom Pidcock, Rob Scott, Jesse Yates, Mark Donovan, Mark Downey, Matthew Teggart, Michael O’Loughlin, Corentin Navarro, James Fouche, Campbell Stewart, NZL.