Mirfield-born actor Sir Patrick Stewart has praised Huddersfield Town for their work to celebrate refugees.

The Hollywood star and lifelong Town fan made the comments in support of Amnesty International’s new campaign to highlight the contribution of refugees to football.

The 76-year-old said: “It’s wonderful to see the footballing community celebrate the contribution of refugees to the beautiful game, while at the same time helping create a more welcoming environment for people who have sought safety on these shores.

“I’m thrilled my club, Huddersfield Town AFC, are backing this fantastic Football Welcomes initiative.”

The human rights organisation launched the campaign last weekend - 80 years after a number of refugees arrived in the UK and went on to play professional football.

A number of child refugees who fled to Britain during the Spanish civil war went on to play football in England for clubs including Southampton, Coventry City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford and Norwich City.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Closer to home, Development Squad striker Flo Bojaj fled the war in Kosovo with his family as a one year-old and moved to London.

Flo, who is ‘really happy and proud’ of Town’s support, said: “Obviously my family arrived in this country in a similar manner to the people from Guernica 80 years ago and this country was so welcoming, both in general and particularly in football.”

Amnesty International UK’s Football Welcomes campaign is backed by more than 25 football clubs.