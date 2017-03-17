Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sir Patrick Stewart has revealed he uses cannabis - but not in the way you may think.

The illegal subtance has been used for centuries to relieve pain, and is used in remedies by the Mirfield actor to treat his symptoms for arthritis.

The 76-year-old Hollywood legend has turned to cannabis-based sprays, pills and ointments to ease his symptoms after inheriting the condition from his mother.

The Logan star has now publicly backed research into remedies based on the plant led by Oxford University, claiming he was given legal permission to purchase such products by his doctor in Los Angeles two years ago.

He said: “The ointment helps with sleep as the pain was reduced. The spray is much more usable and I spray my fingers several times a day.

“The spray leaves my hands quite dry, with a slight burning sensation, which is not unpleasant. They have significantly reduced the stiffness and pain.

“I can make fists, which was not the case before I began this treatment.”

Herbal cannabis contains compounds called cannabinoids, two of which are used in Sativex.

Licensed in the UK, it has been found to relieve the pain of muscle spasms in multiple sclerosis.