Believe it or not, there’s going to be a film based on smartphone emojis - and Sir Patrick Stewart is voicing the POO!

Mirfield-born Sir Pat is known for his stage and screen work - and he’s going to be playing Poop Daddy in The Emoji Movie, set to hit the big screen in summer.

Other stars include Silicon Valley star TJ Miller, Broad City star Ilana Glazer and James Corden.

The plot follows the story of Gene, an emoji with multiple expressions who sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji.

Other stars include American Pie actress Jennifer Coolidge and Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph.

Twitter users were worried when Sir Patrick started trending this morning - but concern turned to relief - and disbelief - when they realised what had happened!