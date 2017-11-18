Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mirfield-born actor Sir Patrick Stewart went head to head with Hollywood’s sexiest men with a witty, self-deprecating post on Twitter.

The Star Trek star posted an old photo of himself from TV Guide magazine wearing a black leather vest/waistcoat and showing off his biceps - ‘guns’ - and bald head.

His tweet was in response to People magazine’s announcement that singer/actor Blake Shelton is their 2017 Sexiest Man Alive.

Other former winners of the title chipped in with comments, including Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Sir Pat tweeted: “Gentlemen, come at me when you are THIS sexy. #SexiestManAlive #WelcomeToTheGunShow.”

Ryan Reynolds tweeted his agreement with Sir Pat by saying that others were “just speed bumps on the road to @SirPatStew. Outta the way.”