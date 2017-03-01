Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The grieving sister of a woman who died after being stabbed in Dalton has set up a memorial fund to ‘help rebuild her children’s lives.’

Beverley Robinson, 42, of Moldgreen , died later in hospital days after an attack in Greenlea Court on Thursday morning.

Now, Beverley’s sister Jayne has made an emotional plea for the community to help support Beverley’s children, including Nateesha Hudson, 25, who was also seriously injured in the alleged attack.

Jayne’s JustGiving page has a target of £6,000 and funds raised will help pay for funeral costs and also go towards finding new accommodation for Beverley’s children who are unable to return to the house.

The JustGiving page says: “My beautiful sister Beverley Robinson lost her life on Saturday due to tragic circumstances.

“She has left behind three beautiful children that need support.

“We are hoping to raise enough money so her children can give their mum the send off she deserves, whilst hoping to have some money left to help cover cost of re-homing, as they can’t move back to the home due to the circumstances in which the tragedy happened.”

Jayne added: “Achieving this goal will remove one of their worries, on how they are going to cover all these costs and try to rebuild their lives.”

Beverley’s daughter Nateesha posted on the JustGiving page and said: “Any contribution is a big help and very much appreciated. All I can say is thank you for your support xx.”

And the fund has already seen local businesses offer services with a florist offering £300 towards the funeral flowers.

To donate go to http://bit.ly/2lSpyS2