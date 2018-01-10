Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The sister of a father-of-one who went missing 10 years ago is remaining hopeful of finding out what happened to him.

Trish Cooper is supporting a renewed appeal for information about Steven Cooper who disappeared on his 47th birthday on January 21 2008.

Mr Cooper’s son Nathan is now 29 and a father himself.

Trish, 49, and still living in Huddersfield, has posted an appeal on Facebook which has been shared across the UK and abroad.

The family is continuing the search despite Mr Cooper being legally presumed dead in a High Court ruling in 2016.

Trish said she wanted her brother to know how much he was missed and loved.

“Steve’s 10 year anniversary is less than two weeks away. I really need as many people as possible to share the heck out of my post on Facebook.”

She added: “Let’s get my brother back home with his loved ones, or at least be able to let him know he is loved and missed every minute of every day.”

Trish said she was still hopeful that her brother was alive.

“There isn’t a body so we can’t say he is alive or dead. So yes, there is hope that he is alive, although it isn’t likely. There’s always hope.”

She added: “We have got to do everything we can as a family to find out what happened. And to find out if anybody knows anything. I believe that somebody out there knows.”

Mr Cooper, who was 6ft 2in and slim, left home in Scar Lane at Golcar, leaving behind his driving licence, passport, mobile phone and bank cards.

He did not leave a note or take a change of clothes.

A week later, on Sunday January 27, his blue Ford Focus was off the A86 in the village of Moy, Inverness, near the isolated Loch Laggan in the north of Scotland.

An extensive search involving police, RAF helicopters, search and rescue dogs and mountain rescue teams was carried out but no trace was found.

Trish said she was grateful to the hundreds of people who had shared her appeal for information on the 10th anniversary.

She is particularly pleased that her appeal is being shared in Scotland. Her brother’s case is also being advertised on digital advertising boards in Yorkshire and Scotland this week.

Trish has also been responding to members of the public who have been asking questions about the case.

Asked if her brother had used his bank card following his disappearance, she said: “No, he didn’t take it with him. He left his wallet at home with everything still in it.”

Trish has also been asked whether Steven was depressed at the time he went missing.

She said: “As far as we know he wasn’t, nor had there been any arguments, fall-outs or affairs.”

Mr Cooper was wearing a dark blue waterproof jacket, blue jeans and a blue and white checked shirt when he went missing. He was also wearing grey walking shoes.

Trish said Steven had two tattoos, a dragon at the top of one arm and a Yorkshire Rose at the top of the other.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or call the Missing People free and confidential hotline on 116 000.