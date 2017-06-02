Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six people have been arrested after a ‘road rage’ brawl broke out just seconds after two cars crashed in Batley.

The incident happened in West Park Road at around 8.30pm last night shortly after a Toyota Yaris and Mercedes were in collision.

Unconfirmed reports suggest a man was armed with an axe but police are yet to establish if weapons were involved.

A large number of police vehicles were on the scene alongside the fire service and paramedics. No-one was injured in the crash.

One witness, said: “The Mercedes blocked the Toyota off. I saw one man being arrested and there were around nine police vehicles and an ambulance.

“They closed the road and it was closed for some time.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and it is believed two cars, a white Mercedes and a silver Toyota Yaris, had been in collision. Following the collision, the occupants exited the vehicles and are thought to have been involved in a disturbance.”

Det Insp Mark Walker, of Kirklees CID, added: “Our enquiries remain ongoing and I would ask anyone with any information or any witnesses to get in contact police.”

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170247131.