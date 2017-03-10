The video will start in 8 Cancel

An unbeaten England face Scotland at Twickenham tomorrow.

England have refused to discuss their winning run, but stringing together 17 Test wins is a magnificent achievement. And victory over Scotland would see them equal the record set by New Zealand last year, while the same outcome against Ireland a week later would nudge them past the All Blacks and into the history books.

However, if Eddie Jones’s boys lose tomorrow they will swap places with Ireland who are currently three points below England.

Remaining fixtures for Six Nations 2017

- Round 4

Wales vs Ireland - 10/03/2017 - KO 8:05pm - BBC One

Italy vs France - 11/03/2017 - KO 1:30pm - ITV

England vs Scotland - 11/03/2017 - KO 4pm - ITV

- Round 5

Scotland vs Italy - 18/03/2017 - KO 12:30pm - BBC One

France vs Wales - 18/03/2017 - KO 2:45pm - ITV

Ireland vs England - 18/03/2017 - KO 5pm - ITV

- England and Scotland line-ups

England: M Brown; J Nowell, J Joseph, O Farrell, E Daly; G Ford, B Youngs; J Marler, D Hartley (capt), D Cole, J Launchbury, C Lawes, M Itoje, J Haskell, N Hughes.

Replacements: J George, M Vunipola, K Sinckler, T Wood, B Vunipola, D Care, B Te’o , A Watson.

Scotland: Hogg; Seymour, Jones, Dunbar, Visser; Russell, Price; Reid, Brown, Fagerson, R Gray, J Gray, Barclay, Watson, Wilson.

Replacements: Ford, Dell, Berghan, Swinson, Du Preez, Pyrgos, Weir, Bennett.