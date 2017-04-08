Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six people have been arrested after shots were fired in Deighton in the early hours of this morning.

Witnesses told how they heard a 'loud bang' and called 999 when they saw 'two lads being chased by another lad holding a gun'.

Police flooded the scene in Riddings Road at around 1.15am and a major investigation is now underway.

No one was injured in the incident which police believe is a targeted attack.

The eye-witness said: “I heard two very loud bangs at 1.15am then heard some shouting.

“I got up and looked down the street and saw two lads running along Riddings Road at the end of Rusking Grove then another lad chasing them, with a gun held out in front of him.

“I rang 999 and told the police and they said they had just had someone else report it too.

“After around 20 minutes I saw a few police cars driving around then at 2.15am two officers came to my house to ask me what happened.

“When they left I saw the police searching Riddings road with torches.”

The latest shooting comes after a number of incidents in Huddersfield in the last month.

Chief Superintendent Steve Cotter, of Kirklees District Policing, said: "We believe this is a targeted incident and there is not believed to be any risk posed to other members of the public.

"Detectives from Kirklees district and from the Major Enquiries Team are doing a thorough investigation into this matter to ensure offenders are brought to justice.

"We are not aware of any injuries in relation to this incident at this time and additional patrols are being carried out in the area.

"We would appeal to any members of the public who as any information on this incident to please get in contact with police.

"We will always treat the criminal use of firearms in our communities very seriously and will continue to do everything we can to identify and arrest those involved."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman added: " Six people have been arrested following reports of a firearms discharge on Riddings Road at around 1.15am this morning.

"A scene has been established and is undergoing forensic examination. There are no reports of any injuries."



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kirklees CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13170158885. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.

Did you see what happened in Riddings Road? Contact the newsdesk on 01484 437769.