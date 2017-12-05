Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six street marshals have been recruited to patrol Huddersfield town centre in the run up to Christmas.

In recent months the town centre has been plagued by reports of violence and disorder.

In October Graham Bell, 37, of Dalton , was allegedly attacked outside McDonald’s on the corner of John William Street and Kirkgate.

He died later in hospital and a 16-year-old youth has been charged with manslaughter .

Now the Safer Kirklees Partnership has recruited six marshals to help keep people safe in the festive period. The marshals will work from 11pm to 5am on Fridays and Saturdays focusing on the known troublespots of Cross Church Street, John William Street, King Street and Zetland Street.

They will be on hand to provide reassurance and assistance to anyone who needs it and by working with the police, licensed premises and taxi drivers they will deal with low-level disorder.

Clr Shabir Pandor, deputy leader of Kirklees Council , said: “We have listened to the concerns of people visiting the town centre at night and we have committed to providing this additional level of support during the busy Christmas period.

“Huddersfield is still a safe town, and no more dangerous than any other, but we understand that coverage of specific incidents over the last few months may make people feel less confident in spending time here at night.

“I hope that the added presence of trained officers will encourage people to continue coming into our fantastic town this December.”

Town centre police inspector James Kitchen said: “The new marshals will be an excellent addition to the town centre and will help to support and assist our officers in the run up to the festive period.

“In October we launched a policing operation following issues raised by residents about the town centre. In the past couple of months we have seen an improvement and are committed to ensuring that this continues to ensure that people living in or visiting Huddersfield can enjoy themselves and feel safe.

“We have already seen excellent partnership from business, with McDonald’s supporting the Street Angels, providing a ‘safe place’ for them to work and support vulnerable people within the town centre. The work of the new marshals will only enhance this good work.

“We continually work in partnership with Safer Kirklees to develop an integrated approach to community safety with an aim to tackle criminality, anti-social behaviour and alcohol-related disorder.”

Safer Kirklees is a partnership made up of Kirklees Council, West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing, the Clinical Commissioning Groups and Probation services.