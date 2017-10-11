Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charity cyclists will honour six Huddersfield Town players who died during the First World War.

The latest Pedal for Pounds 9 ride will see 175 supporters cycle from Lille in France through Belgium and back to Huddersfield to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Huddersfield Town Academy.

Cyclists will visit the final resting places or war memorials to Edward John Didymus, Leigh Richmond Roose, Charles Edward Randall, Sidney James, Larrett Roebuck and Ernest George Kenworthy.

After the 282-mile ride the cyclists will do a lap of honour around the John Smith’s Stadium, this time at the final home game of the season against Arsenal on Sunday, May 13.

Club ambassador Andy Booth said: “We always try as hard as we can to make the rides interesting and with it being the 100th year anniversary since the First World War ended we thought this story really fits the bill.”

The ride is strictly limited to 175 people and will cost £250 to sign-up; this includes an official ride cycling jersey, an ‘I Completed’ t-shirt, transport to France, bike transport to France, two night’s accommodation in a shared room, ferry from Zeebrugge to Hull in a shared cabin, water and snacks during the ride and pie and peas at PPG Canalside. All cyclists must raise a minimum of £750.

Details of the cycle ride – which runs from May 9-12 – can be found at www.htafc.com

Here are the details of Huddersfield Town players who will be honoured by the cyclists:

* Edward John Didymus, who played for Town in 1908 and 1909, was killed while serving in France on April 12 1918, the day before his 33rd birthday. After his playing days he had been a tram driver and served with the 8th Battalion, Middlesex Regiment.

* Leigh Richmond Roose was a Welsh international goalkeeper who played for Town in 1910-11. He was killed, aged 38, during the Battle of The Somme in October 1916. He earned a Military Medal for using his goalkeeping skills to fend off a flame-thrower attack by hurling grenades at the enemy.

* Charles Edward Randall served in the Coldstream Guards and was killed on the Somme on September 27 1916.

* Sidney James, who served with the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, was killed in action in April 1917. He had played in 12 League and two FA Cup ties for Town before the war.

* Larrett Roebuck, a miner’s son from South Yorkshire, signed for Town on March 1 1913. On October 18 1914 he became the first player from the English Football to be killed in the war. He was 25.

* Ernest George Kenworthy, who joined Town in 1909, was killed in action on November 10, 1917, aged 29, in a shell explosion.