A six-year-old boy is in hospital after he was hit by a car on a Huddersfield street.

The youngster was involved in a collision on Victoria Road in Lockwood yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

Police said they were called by the ambulance service at 4.45pm after the boy was knocked down.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with a serious leg injury, although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the child had been in collision with a black Audi and that the driver stopped at the scene.

The spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 16.45 to a report of a road traffic collision on Victoria Road.

“The collision was between a black Audi A1 and a six-year-old boy. He received a leg injury and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.”