Six-year-old Archie Briggs has come up with a great way to help school chums who are feeling lonely.

He wants his school, St Joseph’s Catholic School in Dalton, to have a buddy bench.

The idea behind it is that whenever children feel lonely at break times they can sit on their playground’s bench to let other pupils and even supervisors know how they feel.

Archie is a member of the school’s council, along with 17 other pupils and he suggested the idea during a meeting.

Deputy headteacher Lucy Rundle said: “Archie suggested the idea of the bench so that other children would know when someone needs a friend to play with or staff could check on lonely children. He bravely stood up and presented it in front of the whole council.

“Our school council is a group of two children from each class who get together with me. They have a strategic role to improve the school and have a voice in the leadership of it."

Archie then enlisted the help of his mum, Joanne, who began organising to get two benches for the school’s two playgrounds.

At least 1,000 primary schools on six continents have installed buddy benches on their playgrounds.

Joanne, 45, a cook at the school, said: “Archie came home from school and told me that he’d suggested the idea at a council meeting.”

“A couple of years ago, I seen a buddy bench on Facebook and told him about it. Even though he was only about three at the time, he must have remembered it as he’s really smart for his age.”

Whiteleys Garden Centre in Mirfield has donated one bench along with a plaque and fundraising has begun for a second bench and decorating equipment.

The school is holding a raffle and the draw will be on April 6.

Prizes include a gym membership, Easter eggs and a hamper of toys, as well as vouchers for a spa, a hair salon, Ponderosa Rural Therapeutic Centre in Heckmondwike and Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley.

Local businesses are welcome to donate more prizes to the raffle.

Raffle tickets can be bought for £1 from St Joseph’s Catholic School’s office or pupils.

See https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/joanne-briggs.