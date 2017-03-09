West Yorkshire Police reveal the weapons handed in during amnesty

People in Kirklees surrendered more guns to police than any other part of West Yorkshire during a two-week weapons amnesty.

Police stations in Huddersfield and Dewsbury took in guns and knives as part of the annual West Yorkshire Police weapons surrender.

But with 32 guns handed in, Kirklees exceeded other police divisions including Bradford and Leeds.

A total of 34 other weapons – mainly knives – were also handed in to Kirklees police, the second highest figure in West Yorkshire after Bradford.

Overall, a total of 110 guns and 158 weapons were handed in across the county. The figures include 29 lots of ammunition.

Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: “This is very positive and demonstrates just how valuable giving people the opportunity to hand in weapons is.

“The weapons will now be disposed of safely, taking away any chance of them ever being used to commit a crime or ruin anyone’s life in the future.”

This year’s weapons surrender is the force’s third, and was launched on February 23 at the Royal Armouries in Leeds with support from gun victim Christopher Wright, who was shot on his doorstep in Leeds in 2010.

Last year, a weapons surrender in the region produced 80 guns , including a deadly AK47 rifle handed into Kirklees police.