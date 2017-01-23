Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People can this week have a look round a Colne Valley building that may go into community ownership.

A group from the Colne Valley is working to ensure that historic Slaithwaite Civic Hall on New Street becomes a venue for a range of arts, enterprise and community events.

This Saturday (January 28) between 2pm and 4pm there will be an open afternoon at the hall so local residents can have a look around the building, hear more about the current plans and find out how community ownership of the Civic could be of benefit to everyone.

Ideally they want more folk to step forward to help.

Free coffee, tea and cakes will be provided, along with music from Slaithwaite Philharmonic Light Orchestra.

Find the volunteers on Facebook www.facebook.com/The-Civic-Slaithwaite-1926769227609730