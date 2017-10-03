Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Restaurants in Huddersfield and Halifax were among the winners at the fourth annual Food Awards England 2017.

More than 300 guests attended the black-tie ceremony at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel to recognise the best eating establishments in the country.

Kiplings Restaurant in Halifax was a double winner – named Best Indian Establishment in the North and winner of the national title in that category.

Another two-time winner was Catch Seafood Restaurant in West Vale. Catch Seafood, which also has a restaurant in Holmfirth, won the award for Best Seafood Establishment North and reeled in the national title for that category.

The title of Restaurant of the Year Yorkshire went to Quirky ll & Tapas in Meltham. The restaurant provides fine dining in two early-Victorian buildings with Sunday breakfasts, traditional Sunday lunches and tasty tapas dishes among the highlights on the menu.

The award for Retail Bakery of the Year went to Slaithwaite-based The Handmade Bakery, a workers co-operative producing artisan breads and cakes for sale and for its own canalside cafe.

The winner of the category for Cafe/Bistro of the Year Yorkshire was Denby Dale-based Yummy Yorkshire, run by husband and wife team Jeremy and Louise Holmes. The business, set on a working farm, boasts a 100-seater restaurant, called Hide & Hoof alongside an ice cream parlour dishing up a wide range of ice cream flavours.

A spokesperson for the competition said: “The Food Awards England recognise the success of local professionals and establishments. The

winners are a true reflection of high standard and customer service as they are chosen by members of the general public.”