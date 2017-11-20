Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug addict discovered sleeping in the road threatened police with a rock as they tried to help him.

And when police challenged him he replied: “I’m a drug addict - what do you expect?”

The officers were called to Bradford Road in Huddersfield at 8am on July 16.

There they found Andrew Batty asleep at the side of the road, Kirklees magistrates were told.

They woke him up and he was unsteady on his feet but, due to the time of day, they decided to call for an ambulance.

Batty reached into his pocket and pulled out a small bag of cannabis before being led into the vehicle.

He refused to be treated by paramedics, then reached into his pocket again and removed a tablet he described as a ‘sleeper’ before swallowing it.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “The officers decided to charge him with possession of drugs but he made good his escape from the ambulance and ran away.

“They gave chase and he picked up a large rock in an attempt to stop the officers from approaching him.

“He must have then realised the futility of his actions and dropped the rock.”

During a further search police found a piece of paper containing whole powder.

This was Subutex, a strong painkiller related to morphine.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B and C drug and resisting a police constable acting in the execution of her duty.

He said he’d taken the illegal substances, adding: “I’m a drug addict - what do you expect?”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until December 6 so that Batty, of Moor End Road in Lockwood, can be assessed for a probation report.

He was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.