A sleepy shoplifter was given a rude awakening after being jailed by magistrates.

Simon Chambers stole from three stores based in the Dewsbury and Liversedge area to pay for his gas and electric.

Kirklees magistrates sentenced the bricklayer to nine weeks in custody.

Earlier in the hearing at the Huddersfield court they criticised him after he appeared to snooze in the dock.

Bench chair Catherine Beney said: “He keeps nodding off and needs to be aware of what’s happening.”

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones had explained that none of the goods stolen by the 31-year-old, worth almost £70, were recovered by the stores.

On October 21 he was caught on CCTV taking detergent from the Londis store in Liversedge.

Later the same day he walked into Superdrug where he was recognised by staff and later discovered to have stolen items.

Then, on November 3, Chambers stole two Ted Baker gift sets by hiding them in his clothing.

His solicitor Cheryl Ford said that he stole to buy himself gas, electricity and food.

She also told the court how Chambers, of Butts Lane in Cleckheaton, had been addicted to amphetamines since the age of 15.

At the time of the offences he was subject to a court order, magistrates were told.

Earlier this year he was sentenced to a curfew after stealing clothing from Matalan in Dewsbury in September.

As well as jailing him for nine weeks, magistrates ordered him to pay a total of £64.44 compensation to the three stores.