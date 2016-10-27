Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Dalton man vowed to turn his life around following a family tragedy.

When his mother Susan died last April, Robert Thewlis decided to embark on a “weight loss mission”.

And with the help of a personal trainer – and by sticking to a strict diet – Robert has shed 7st 6lb in seven months to reduce his weight from 20st 6lbs to 13st.

Now the 26-year-old is in training for the Wigan 5K next March to raise money for Andy’s Man Club, a charity set up by Halifax rugby league player Luke Ambler to encourage men to talk about issues affecting them. Luke formed the charity following the suicide of its brother-in-law Andy Roberts earlier this year.

Robert joined Andy’s Man Club, which meets each Monday at The Shay Stadium in Halifax, due to feelings of depression following the death of his mum.

He said: “It was a hard time for me.

“Everyone goes through similar situations, but men don’t find it easy to talk about how they feel. You may be surrounded by people on a day-to-day basis – at work or with family – but you don’t feel you can talk. You don’t want to burden them with your problems.

“Andy’s Man Club allows you to talk and no one is going to judge you. It always seems to be easier talking to someone who doesn’t know you well. You can get a lot more off your chest talking to a stranger.”

The charity can also help with other issues, such as debt management classes for those with gambling addictions or money troubles, anger management classes and activity sessions ranging from sports like rugby, football and basketball to walks and fitness classes.

Robert achieved his speedy slimdown despite a busy work schedule. During the week, he works in the dispatch office at the Viaduct Street premises of diners’ club card business Tastecard. At the weekends, he is a customer adviser at Stadium Health and Fitness at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Shedding seven stones in seven months took a lot of willpower, he said. “I joined the gym at Huddersfield Leisure Centre and got a personal trainer and went from there. I had to be strict with myself. I ate lots of chicken and veg and lots of carbohydrates when I was working in the gym.

“I wanted to lose five stones but I ended up losing two-and-a-half stones more than that. The hardest part is keeping to it.”

Robert took part in the Kirkwood Hospice Colour Rush earlier this year – on his 26th birthday – to raise cash for the Dalton hospice, where his mum spent her last days. The event in Wigan on March 19 will be his first attempt at a 5K race.

“I’m not a professional runner,” said Robert. “I only tend to run for the bus! But I will be competing to mark my weight loss journey. I’ll also be taking part in the Wigan 10K next September.”