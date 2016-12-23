Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slimmers put their tempting treats to good use by donating them to help those in need this Christmas.

Members of Slimming World throughout Huddersfield gathered together a huge collection for the Welcome Centre in town.

Consultants met at the charity’s warehouse in Queens Mill Road, Lockwood, to hand over bags filled with food items, toiletries, nappies and pet food.

Organiser Sue Chiappori, of the Lepton and Huddersfield groups, said: “It all started after seeing an advent hamper idea on social media.

“This is where you put something each day throughout December into a box and hand it to a local charity for Christmas.

“So we suggested to members about bringing donations into our groups on a weekly basis instead to help the Welcome Centre for the festive season.

“Our Slimming World members thought it was a fantastic idea.

“All the groups in the Huddersfield area have really got behind the local charity. Their support has been outstanding.”

Every week families in the town are going hungry because they can’t make ends meet.

The Welcome Centre, based in Lord Street, relies on cash and food donations.

It provides practical, short-term support with basic essentials such as food, toiletries, household items, and bedding.

Staff also help people facing crisis with a listening ear and in accessing specialist services.