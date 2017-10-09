Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This picture shows the destruction caused by thieves who yanked a cash machine from the wall at a petrol station in Dewsbury.

The criminals made off with cash after stealing the ATM from the Tesco Express store at the Esso filling station in Wakefield Road, Earlsheaton, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police are now appealing for any information on the theft.

The culprits are thought to have used a vehicle to pull the machine from the wall, causing “significant damage” to the building in the process. The machine was raided for cash before the suspects fled.

The theft follows a similar incident the day before, when thieves tried to pull an ATM from the wall at New Mill Co-op.

The criminals fled empty-handed after carrying out the smash and grab on the Holmfirth Road store in the early hours of Thursday. It is not known whether the two crimes are linked.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact Det Con Craig Foulkes at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13170462257. Information can also be passed to the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.