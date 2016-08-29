Smash shuts road through Flockton this afternoon

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Police, fire and ambulance crews are trying to rescue two people trapped in an overturned car in Barnsley Road, Flockton.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the accident took place at 3.52pm this afternoon.

Fire engines from Skelmanthorpe and Huddersfield as well as the technical rescue unit from Cleckheaton are trying to cut them out of the car.

It’s not the first time there has been a serious accident on that stretch of road.

On January 22 this year the Examiner reported that two people had managed to scramble clear of their red Fiat Punto after it crashed and overturned.

Neither the 28-year-old driver or his 23-year-old female passenger were badly hurt.

A man was killed on the road in November 2014 after a smash on a bend near to Grange Moor. His Citroen ended up on its side in a field.