Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Smash shuts road through Flockton this afternoon

999 crews battling to cut two people free

Crash at Flockton near Huddersfield
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Police, fire and ambulance crews are trying to rescue two people trapped in an overturned car in Barnsley Road, Flockton.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the accident took place at 3.52pm this afternoon.

Fire engines from Skelmanthorpe and Huddersfield as well as the technical rescue unit from Cleckheaton are trying to cut them out of the car.

It’s not the first time there has been a serious accident on that stretch of road.

On January 22 this year the Examiner reported that two people had managed to scramble clear of their red Fiat Punto after it crashed and overturned.

Neither the 28-year-old driver or his 23-year-old female passenger were badly hurt.

A man was killed on the road in November 2014 after a smash on a bend near to Grange Moor. His Citroen ended up on its side in a field.

Previous Articles

Car overturns on Barnsley Road at Flockton

Young couple managed to get out without serious injuries

Related Tags

Organisations
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
Places
Grange Moor
Huddersfield
Cleckheaton
Skelmanthorpe
Flockton

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Thieves stole the front bumper from this fast response paramedic car in Station Road, Honley
  1. Honley
    Thieves rip front off fast response paramedic car putting it out of action for weeks
  2. Huddersfield Parish Church
    Did a ghost set off Huddersfield restaurant the Keys' CCTV? Or is there a rational explanation
  3. M62
    Drivers warned of M62 overnight closures in West Yorkshire
  4. Mirfield
    Residents in Mirfield and Heckmondwike left without power on Bank Holiday
  5. Dewsbury
    Tim Moyce "lucky to be alive" after swallowing 28 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent