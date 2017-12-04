Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FIXBY

November 20 at 8.45pm: A window was smashed with a rock at a property on Cumberland Avenue but thieves are disturbed so made off. No entry was gained.

FARTOWN

November 22: A front door was damaged with a concrete slab but no entry was gained on Woodhouse Hill. Entered via rear garden and insecure shed, took a spade and another tool which were used to attach the back door, damaging the same, but was disturbed by a witness so made off empty handed on November 22 in the late evening.

November 22: A window was smashed of a rear door on Red Doles Road, burglars reached in and opened a twist lock gaining entry. They exited via the same door, it was not known if anything was stolen.

November 23: A kitchen window was smashed with a brick on Leonard Street. Thieves entered, made an untidy search of all rooms and stole cash, computer equipment and luggage.

HUDDERSFIELD

November 20 at 1.30am: A side door was forced open to premises on Trinity Street activating the alarm. Thieves entered, made an untidy search, stole a till and contents from behind the bar and made off.

BIRKBY

November 21 at 10pm: A stone was stolen from a wall outside a property on Birkby Hall Road causing a fence to collapse.

LINDLEY

November 20 at 6pm: Burglars broke in through a front door, made an untidy search at a house on Lidget Street. They stole items from a handbag and made off.

ASPLEY

November 23 in the early evening: A communal area of some flats on Colne Street were broken into, removing the steering lock of a bike which was stolen.

NEWSOME

November 24 at 2pm: Thieves broke in through both the front UPVC door and secondary wooden door on Edale Avenue. They made an untidy search of all rooms and stole computer equipment, camera equipment, jewellery and clothing.

RAWTHORPE

November 22 at lunchtime: Burglars entered a property on Brownroyd Avenue and stole a mobile phone, keys and passports.

LEPTON

November 24 at 5pm: Batteries were stolen from traffic lights on Highgate Lane and the thieves then made off.