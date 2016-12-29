Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on December 7:

Isaac Mark Brailsford, 24, of Fair Lee Cottages, Taylor Hill Road, Taylor Hill. Assaulted two people at McDonalds, Kirkgate, Huddersfield, on October 16. Cp,,Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On Trak for nine months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Peter John Settle, 30, of Harefield Drive, Howden Clough, Birstall, Batley. Attempted to trespass at a property on Stralau Street, Batley, with intent to steal, on November 12. Also stole a jacket worth £50 in Batley on November 12. Community order made for drug rehabilitation treatment with Lifeline for nine months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

Michael James Wilde , 43, of Back Green, Outlane. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Kirklees Magistrates’ Court as did not attend appointments on October 20 and November 2. Order varied, to carry out 30 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Christopher Andrew Benson, 31, of School Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Caused £150 of damage to a kitchen window and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on Beckett Walk, Dewsbury Moor, on May 8. Two assaults in Dewsbury on the same date. Handed a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months. Restraining order made banning him from being on Beckett Walk, Dewsbury, on December 6, 2017. Ordered to pay £300 compensation in total, a £115 surcharge and £200 costs.

Barry Ryan, 34, of Listing Court, Liversedge. Caused unnecessary suffering to a Staffordshire bull terrier as did not investigate and address the cause of its poor bodily condition and weight loss or get it necessary veterinary care and attention for its skin condition, on Wood Avenue, Heckmondwike, between March 9 and April 13. Community order made to participate in a thinking skills programme for 33 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £500 costs. Banned from keeping dogs for 10 years. Dog to be re-homed by the RSPCA.

Philip Brooke, 53, of Woodhead Road, Holme, Holmfirth. Stole soup and beer worth £19 from Hinchcliffe Mill Village Store, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, on October 3. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £19 compensation and £85 costs.

Ryan Rydon, 27, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Drink driving on Rawthorpe Lane. Moldgreen, on November 18. Fined £485 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 38 months.

Mohammed Shiraz Riaz , 36, of Highfield Chase, Dewsbury. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis on Gledholt Road, Gledholt, on February 18. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on October 4. Jailed for 22 weeks. Banned from driving for 40 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Abdul Aziz , 43, of Upper George Street, Heckmondwike. Drink driving on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on November 21. Fined £160 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 40 months.

Julie Burns, 48, of Lane Hackings Green, Lower Cumberworth. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at Huddersfield Police Station on November 19. Community order made. Fined £120 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for five years.

Shaun Lee Hudson, 41, of Oliver Gardens, Mirfield. Stole a ladies’ racer bike worth £650 on Princess Street, Mirfield, on November 11. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £650 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Fiona Kelly, 41, of Hawes Avenue, Quarmby. Drink driving on Acre Street, Huddersfield, on October 20. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart Organisation for six months and 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Banned from driving for 32 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Tilley , 26, of Stubey Road, Heckmondwike. Drink driving on Knowle Road, Heckmondwike, on November 19. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Christine Vickers, 42, of Spinners Way, Lower Hopton, Mirfield. Drink driving on Heckmondwike, Dewsbury, on November 20. Community order made for 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Banned from driving for 36 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Luke Barratt , 21, of Lime Street, Lockwood. Assault on September 3, damage to a mirror worth £25 on September 11 and breached a non-molestation order on October 31, all on Prospect Road, Longwood. Community order made for 250 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £620 costs.

Kier Martin Starkey, 33, of Leyland Road, Huddersfield. Caused £3,000 of damage to a vehicle on Lincoln Court, Dalton, on November 18. Community order made for 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made banning him from being on Lincoln Court, Dalton, or entering Halifax Building Society, Cloth Hall Street, Huddersfield, until December 5, 2017. Ordered to pay £325 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Anton Hunt, 28, of Bunny Park, Lockwood. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on August 21. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonlee Sanderson , 30, of St Albans Avenue, Huddersfield. Drink driving on St Albans Avenue, Ainley Top, Huddersfield, on November 5. Fined £750 and ordered to pay a £75 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Daniel James Bedeau , 29, of Faraday Square, Milnsbridge. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, as did not keep in touch with his responsible officer on October 12 and November 3. Dealt with for original offences of assault and criminal damage. Community order made for 130 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Sandor Ignacz , 33, of Cliffe Street, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, as did not attend unpaid work session on September 28. Order varied to carry out six hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Kevin Michael Leech , 36, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, as did not attend unpaid work session on September 25. Dealt with for original offences of fraud and driving while disqualified. Jailed for six weeks.

Faisal Nadeem, 30, of Carr Green Lane, Dalton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, as attended unpaid work sessions late on September 15 and October 6. Order varied, to carry out 12 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Kristafa John Spencer, 30, of Woodman Avenue, Bradley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Kirklees Magistrates’ Court as did not attended unpaid work session late on September 3. Order varied, to carry out six hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Nicola Carroll, 73, of Lindwell, Greetland, Elland. Stole a mobile phone worth £180 in Halifax on May 31. Ordered to pay £180 compensation and £120 costs.

Ruth Robson , 33, of Brunswick Place, Heckmondwike. Drink driving on Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, on November 20. Fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Andrew Robert Sykes, 38, of Foxroyd Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, on November 5. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on November 22. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for previous offences of theft and failure to surrender. Jailed for 14 days.

Steven John Edward Kelly, 22, of Watercroft, Almondbury. Assault on Foldings Parade, Scholes, Cleckheaton, on December 3. Jailed for four weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Helen Elizabeth Baines, 40, of Shirley Grove, Cleckheaton. Used a television without a licence on March 30. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £60 costs.

Paul Nigel Fargie , 37, of Gate House, Moorbottom, Cleckheaton. Harassed Lucy Loughran in Batley between April 13 and August 5. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made banning him from contacting Lucy Loughran or entering Park Street, Batley, until December 4, 2018. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £150 costs.

Sean Michael Andrew McTighe , 35, of Rowan Avenue, Netherton. Stole hair straighteners worth £15 from Poundland, Victoria Lane, Huddersfield. Jailed for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Jack Anthony David Hayned, 21, of Bradford Road, Batley. Damage on Ealand Road, Batley, on November 11. Jailed for seven days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Aidan James Smith, 21, of no fixed address. Drove without a licence or insurance on Spen Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, on October 29. Also dove without insurance on Balme Road, Cleckheaton, on November 4. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on November 15 and 22. Jailed for 14 days in total. Banned from driving for six months.

Ian Muhindi Ogoli , 20, of Old Wakefield Road, Moldgreen. Travelled on a train without a valid ticket between Crewe and Manchester Picadilly on March 21. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £13.50 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £150 costs.

Gail Reilly, 46, of Queen Street, Skelmanthorpe. Caused more than £2,000 damage to vehicles in Skelmanthorpe, all on June 20. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On Trak for six months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 14 days. Ordered to pay £240 compensation in total.

Almir Viera, 30, of St Thomas Road, Huddersfield. Speeding on Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on November 20. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Simon Andrew Mitchell, 44, of Millroyd Mill, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse. Stole £98 of alcohol from Tesco, Northgate, Cleckheaton, on November 9. Fined £50 and ordered to pay £146 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.