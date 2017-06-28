Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple who suffered life-changing injuries in a rollercoaster crash at Alton Towers will discuss their compensation battle on TV.

Leah Washington and Joe Pugh will appear on a new series on Where There’s Blame There’s A Claim on Channel 5 which screens on Wednesdays (9pm).

The couple reveal horrifying details of the accident on The Smiler ride and their fight to get compensation.

Joe, who studied textile design at Huddersfield University, suffered broken kneecaps and snapped off his little finger in the crash in 2015 .

His girlfriend Leah, then 17, had to have her left leg amputated above the knee after it was crushed in the accident.

Joe tells the documentary: “I could just see blood, bone and flesh splattered on the carriage in front.”

Leah, from Barnsley, says: “I remember saying to you: ‘Will you hold my hand?’ and you said: ‘I can’t. My finger’s hanging off’.”

Alton Towers’ owners, Merlin, admitted being at fault and a £5 million fine was imposed by the courts.

But that money doesn’t go to the victims so Leah and Joe have been mounting a substantial compensation claim.

Joe says: “We had the attitude of we’re alive, but our parents told us we needed the money to set us up for the future.”

And on learning that his claim has been settled for a confidential amount of at least six figures, he said: “It’s a huge weight lifted off my shoulders, a lot of stress has been taken away and it feels like I can finally move on and get on with my life.”

Leah, whose case should be resolved next year, will need money for the rest of her life. Her parents had to move house to a bungalow with wheelchair access and she needs physiotherapy and prosthetic legs.

Each of the top of the range legs with a microprocessor knee joint can cost up to £80,000 and last about eight years.

Leah’s mum Louise says: “We can’t afford the legs. She doesn’t deserve this and we don’t want to go through life watching her struggle.”

And Leah says: “You can’t put a price on losing a limb. But hopefully it will cover everything I need.”