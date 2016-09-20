Login Register
Smoking rates in Yorkshire lowest ever on record

Even ex cricket star Phil Tufnell will try to stop this October

Smoking rates across Yorkshire are the lowest on record
Smoking rates in Yorkshire and the Humber are the lowest ever on record.

Sales of cigarettes have fallen by 15% in the past year in Yorkshire and the news come as stop smoking month looms large.

Stoptober returns for a fifth year with a range of support and advice available for quitters including the Stoptober app and new Facebook Messenger tool and information on local Stop Smoking Services

Celebrities Phil Tufnell, Natasha Hamilton and Craig Revel Horwood will be joining thousands of others on the 28-day quitting challenge

Smokers across Yorkshire and the Humber are being urged to take part in Stoptober – the mass quitting challenge from Public Health England (PHE) starting on October 1 – and join nearly 15 million people across the country who have already quit.

Phil Tufnell, pictured at a previous charity fund-raiser involving doughnuts
The smoking rate across Yorkshire and the Humber has fallen by 3.3% over the past four years to 18.6% of the population.

Last year, out of the 2.5 million smokers who made a quit attempt, 500,000 people (20%) were successful – the highest recorded success rate and up from just 13.6% six years ago.

This increase in successful stop smoking attempts reflects the high number of people using quitting aids across England. In 2015, just over a million people (1,027,000) used an e-cigarette in a quit attempt while around 700,000 used a licensed nicotine replacement product such as patches or gum. In addition, over 31,000 people in the Yorkshire and Humber area used their local stop smoking service in 2015/16.

Corinne Harvey, from PHE in Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “While we know that quitting smoking is not easy, this Stoptober is a perfect time to try again.

"The best thing a smoker can do for their health is to stop smoking. There is more help and support available now than ever before.

"The introduction of standardised packs removes the glamorous branding and brings health warnings to the fore and e-cigarettes, which many smokers find helpful for quitting, are now regulated to assure their safety and quality.

“We also have a range of free support that can go direct to your phone, laptop or tablet via the Stoptober app, a daily email service or Facebook Messenger bot.

"The new Stoptober website also has advice and information on stop smoking services and quitting aids. Stoptober has helped lots of smokers quit for 28 days and beyond. So if you smoke, why not make this Stoptober the time you quit – for good.”

Ex-England cricketer and Question of Sport captain Phil Tufnell added: “I have smoked pretty steadily since I was a teenager, even through my cricket career. I have tried to give up before and know how tough it is, but I am going to try and quit again from October 1.

“Even if you have tried quitting before like me and failed, just give it another go and keep trying. The more you try to quit the more likely you are to get there. Stoptober is here to help, so let’s try and get through to 28 days without a fag by taking it one day at a time.”

