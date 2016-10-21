A man has been sent to jail for evading thousands of pounds in duty on smuggled tobacco after parcel depot staff in Dewsbury became suspicious about deliveries of suitcases from Spain to his home.

Leeds Crown Court heard on June 4 last year one of the drivers working for United Parcel Services in Dewsbury saw he had a delivery to make of three suitcases all shrink wrapped to a Peter Johnson at Wawne House, Pennine Way, Hull.

Christopher Dunn, prosecuting, said that man remembered making similar deliveries each of four suitcases on three previous occasions on March 6, March 30 and May 28 to the same address then occupied by David Sinclair, who had signed for it himself on the last occasion.

The driver reported his suspicions about the packages to his supervisor who alerted the UK Border Force.

Inquiries then revealed another driver had also delivered four large heavy suitcases on five previous occasions on February 6, February 26, April 7, 16 and 23. Records showed they had all come from the same sender in Spain.

He recalled on one occasion when he made a delivery being told the suitcases contained clothing for a friend who was moving back from Spain.

Cash found stuffed in David Sinclair's jacket

Mr Dunn said after the three suitcases were seized on June 4 they were opened and each was found to contain 30 kilos of illicit hand-rolled tobacco.

He said working on the basis of a similar content in the previous 32 suitcases it was estimated almost £160,000 in duty had been evaded.

On June 10 revenue officers executed a search warrant at Sinclair’s address and found £4,000 and 7000 Euros in a jacket pocket. Inquiries revealed on April 8 a text was sent from his phone to a man called Vinnie indicating he had “10 suitcases if you want them.”

Mr Dunn said in the year ended April 2013 Sinclair had indicated income of £8,025, the following year he said his income was £1,459.

Richard Holland, representing Sinclair, said he had purchased a property in Spain where he lived for a while but had then rented it out after returning to the UK.

He then had problems with the rental and the people using it and it was suggested they would move out if he accepted the suitcases.

“He was recruited as the post box in this country,” said Mr Holland.

He said Sinclair had no involvement in what happened to the tobacco afterwards and accepted he had also received some money.

Tobacco smuggled by David Sinclair

The court heard Sinclair, 52, has health and alcohol problems and was recently living in a caravan off Grimsby Road, Hull.

He admitted nine charges of fraudulent evasion of duty and one of possessing criminal property.

Jailing him for two years, Recorder Nigel Sangster QC said “it is clear it was a sophisticated and determined effort to bring tobacco in from Spain to avoid the duty. It took place over five months, 35 suitcases were brought in on which tax should have been paid around £160,000.”

“This is a serious offence and I take the view you played a leading role.”

After the case Anne-Marie Gordon, Assistant Director Fraud Investigation Service HMRC said: “Sinclair’s aim was simple, to line his pockets at the expense of the taxpayer. But this was destined to fail and it was only a matter of time before he was caught.”

“Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clamp down on the illicit tobacco market which costs the taxpayer around £2 billion a year and hurts legitimate retailers.”