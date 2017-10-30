Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twice in three months Betty Boothroyd has been targeted by a sneak thief who has taken ornaments from the garden of her house in Lindley.

Over the summer a golfer ornament was taken along with a small figurine of an elegant lady in a peach-coloured ball dress, plus an angel. A week later Betty discovered the theft of two ballerinas on wooden bases plus a sitting figure of a Japanese lady playing an instrument.

Speaking in July following the last spate of pilfering, Betty remarked: “I put out ornaments for the children to enjoy. These figures have given much delight to young children on their way to school as well as people visiting the hospital.

“Many have commented on the pleasure they get from seeing it. At least it was.”

Now it’s happened again.

“It seems a thief is still at work in Lindley,” said Betty, who lives on Acre Street.

“On Saturday night king and queen ornaments were stolen. A couple days ago two miniature Henry-type vacs with grass hair were taken. Earlier still, a bee money box.

“All these plus previous thefts of many items has taken pleasure away from many children who like to look in the garden with their parents as they pass. I hope someone may recognise the items thereby naming and shaming this heartless thief.”

As far back as 2008 householders identified Lindley as a place where their garden ornaments were not safe from sticky-fingered passers by.

One couple wrote to the Examiner pleading for the return of sentimental items set up in memory of their late granddaughter.

“We realise the thieves aren’t bothered about sentiment, but we hope it gets to them eventually, maybe when they have things stolen. We really aren’t bothered about the other things but we would like to try to find these specific items with your help.

“Maybe you have been offered them for sale or a neighbour has recently got them in their garden. Whatever, we would like to know. It will be in the strictest confidence."