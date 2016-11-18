Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sleet and snow will never be far away this weekend as winter finally takes a grip on Huddersfield.

Snow will fall on both Saturday and Sunday mornings for those on higher ground.

But for the majority, the cold rain and sleet will make for miserable conditions for much of the weekend.

Weatherman Paul Stevens said as much as 10cm of snow was possible on Sunday for those living in the upper reaches of the Colne and Holme valleys.

Saturday would see a smaller amount, possibly 2cm to 4cm.

“There will be a few showers around,” he said, “but not as widespread as we have seen on Friday.”

“It will be a cold day with some sunny spells and wintry showers.

“Later on Saturday afternoon it will cloud over and if a nasty low pressure to the south of us comes into contact with the cold air it could get a little tricky with a couple of centimetres of sleet and snow.

“But for the vast majority in town it will be cold rain or sleet.

“It’s definitely a cold weekend with temperatures about 4˚C (39˚F) on Saturday and around zero overnight.

“On Monday it will dry out a bit before another low pressure pushes through for a repeat performance.”

The snowfall on Friday caused localised flooding in several parts of Kirklees with key commuter routes through Cooper Bridge particularly hit.



