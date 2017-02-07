Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Snow and sub-zero temperatures are on the cards once again.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens says the temperature will drop with snow flurries and the threat of heavy snow by the weekend.

In his blog huddsweatherman.com the meteorologist says: “The coldest air of the winter so far is due to arrive through tonight (Tues) and tomorrow.

“The models seem in good agreement that the cold will win though to at least next weekend.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

“The Met Office Global Model brings a development up into the UK by next weekend that could, and I mean could, bring some more widespread and heavier snow showers.

“As it starts to turn colder in the east wind, the rain will turn to snow on hills.

“Wednesday is a rather cloudy day with light rain and sleet turning to snow to all levels by evening giving us some icy roads.

“The next few days remain very cold, with a bitter east wind, snow flurries and the threat of heavier snow by Friday and the weekend.”

Thursday is predicted to be a very cold day with a strong south east wind, which Paul said would make it feel bitter with a few snow showers.

The temperature will be 1c but with the winds it will feel like -5c.