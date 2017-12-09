The video will start in 8 Cancel

After a couple of light dustings it looks as Huddersfield is finally going to get a reasonable covering of snow.

The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings: one today until 6pm and another tomorrow from 4am to just before midnight.

While there's up to a 50% chance of snow showers today the likelihood of the white stuff increases considerably on Sunday.

Then there will be up to a 90% chance of heavy snow in the late morning as temperatures stay just below freezing.

The chance of light snow will continue through the afternoon and early evening as temperatures remain at 0°C.

Across the Pennines, Greater Manchester and Lancashire have experienced moderate snow.

But West Yorkshire with the exception of moors on the border have escaped it.

Forecaster Amy Hodgson, of The Weather Channel , said: "Overnight tonight, an area of low pressure with the associated fronts, will bring heavy snow across central and Northern Ireland, Wales, central England and parts of northern England.

"This is because the front is a boundary between much warmer air pushing into much colder air from the Arctic."