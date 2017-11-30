The video will start in 8 Cancel

Drivers should be braced for snow showers for the rush-hour commute home.

There are snow showers out in the North Sea which have brought significant snowfall to Scarborough and the North York Moors overnight.

During today a change in wind direction could bring those showers towards West Yorkshire – just in time for the drive home.

With Huddersfield’s temperatures unlikely to get above 2°C today, it’s a day to stay indoors – or be well wrapped up if you venture out.

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens said snow showers were likely to hit Huddersfield between 3pm and 5pm.

He said the nature of showers meant they were difficult to predict or track but he added: “I can certainly see a couple of centimetres for the rush hour drive home.

“These are individual showers and not a frontal system but if you catch one if could be heavy.

"As the winds turn more NE the heavy showers in the North Sea will run further inland and snow showers will reach the Pennines. Some of them heavy leading to 1-2cm in places."

Early-morning drivers in Huddersfield didn’t have to scrape their windscreens this morning and Paul explained this was due to the dry air.

Temperatures got down as low as -2.5°C, the lowest temperature for the last three winters.

The roads were generally dry too which meant less of the problems with black ice seen earlier in the week.

Paul said snow showers continued to be a risk overnight tonight and it would be bitterly cold again tomorrow.

The outlook for the weekend was less cold temperatures and cloudy, damp weather.

But snow, sleet and ice could return next week.

The latest Arctic chill is forecast to return on Wednesday next week after a short spell of milder weather brings a brief respite from the cold.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said winds will revert back to the north-west on Wednesday and it will start to feel much colder with values in low single figures.

They said occasional bright spells are predicted for Thursday but snow showers could still fall at lower levels with temperatures slipping back even further.

Today's weather hour-by-hour

Noon - Partly cloudy

1pm - Partly cloudy

2pm - Mostly cloudy

3pm - Mostly cloudy

4pm - Few snow showers

5pm - Partly cloudy

6pm - Partly cloudy

7pm - Midnight - Partly cloudy

Friday 1am - Rain / Snow showers